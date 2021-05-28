Wall Street stock indices open higher, unshaken by inflation surge

-
ALSO READ
MRF stock on course to hit Rs 100,000-mark. Is it a good time to buy?
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Latest News LIVE updates: Section 144 in Bengaluru from Dec 31 till Jan 1
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
-
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.9 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34558.5. The S&P 500 rose 9.9 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 4210.77, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.8 points, or 0.41%, to 13792.048 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU