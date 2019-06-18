2005 Ayodhya terror attack: Four get life imprisonment, one acquitted

-
A special court here on Tuesday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment, while acquitted one person for want of evidence in Ayodhya terror attack case of 2005.
Special judge Dinesh Chandra pronounced the quantum of punishment.
"Among those convicted are Irfan, Mohammad Shakeel, Mohammad Naseem, Asif Iqbal, and Farookh. Mohammad Aziz is acquitted," said the public prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari.
"I have to study the full judgment after which I will decide whether to approach the upper court against the acquittal of Mohammad Aziz or not," he said.
Due to security reasons, the verdict was announced at Naini Central jail, where all the accused are imprisoned.
The incident dates back to July 5, 2005, when six armed terrorists made an attempt to storm the high-security makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya but were killed by the security forces before they could strike at the holy shrine.
The attackers came in the guise of devotees, in a vehicle and blasted the explosive-laden vehicle in which one of them was blown to pieces.
Four police personnel and two civilians including a woman were injured in the attack.
