43 dead, 3 missing in Pune division as rain continues to batter Maharashtra

As many as 43 people died, while three remained missing on Monday in the Pune division as incessant rainfall continued to batter Maharashtra, an official statement said.

A statement from the Divisional Commissioner Office in Pune revealed that over four lakh people were evacuated from as many as 584 villages to safer places due to in the five districts of Pune division.

To cater the people who were rescued, 596 temporary shelter camps were also set up, the officials said.



"Forty-six villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to 105 units of different agencies along with 164 boats are still deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli district. 66 bridges of five districts are still closed due to and waterlogging," said the officials in a statement.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had, on Saturday, visited the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli, to take stock of the situation.

85 teams of Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Territorial Army, Indian Navy and Indian Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.



Also, more than 300 medical teams are working in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.