80 headstones vandalised at Jewish cemetery in Denmark

Vandals have spray-painted and destroyed over 80 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Denmark in one of the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the European country.

The ancient Jewish cemetery dates back to the early 19th century and is located in the central Danish city of Randers, which is home to a large Jewish community, Russia Today reported.

"More than 80 gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned," local police said in a statement.

Footage from the scene shows the headstones smeared with green paint, while some of them are overturned. It was not immediately clear whether all of the damage was done by the vandals or if some of the graves had crumbled due to old age.

The police don't know exactly when the attack occurred, but it was reported on Saturday - on the anniversary of Kristallnacht pogrom.

Kristallnacht took place on November 9-10, 1938. The major Germany-wide coordinated attack by Nazi paramilitaries on the Jewish population resulted in over 100 deaths and numerous properties destroyed.

