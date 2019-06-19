AES outbreak: 5 children die in SKMCH today

A total of five children passed away today at Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) due to Acute Syndrome (AES), Kumar Shahi, at the hospital said on Wednesday.

"68 children are in the ICU and 65 are in the ward. Today, a total of five children died," Shahi said while addressing a press conference here.

He also claimed that the recovery rate is improving as parents are bringing their children early.

Shahi had, earlier in the day, requested political leaders not to come to the hospital. "Go to the villages and raise awareness instead," he told ANI.

As many as 128 children have died of in Bihar's district including 93 children at Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and 19 others at

"Till now, 372 children have been admitted here, of which 118 have been discharged and 57 will be discharged soon. It is unfortunate that we have lost 93 lives due to here," Shahi said.

Meanwhile, relatives of patients, mostly children, admitted to the SKMCH complained about frequent power cuts and a shortage of beds.

"There is a shortage of beds. We are treating two to three patients on one bed. The shortage will be resolved when more patients are discharged," the said.

