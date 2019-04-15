After Yogi and Mayawati, EC bars SP's Azam Khan and BJP's Maneka Gandhi from campaigning

Taking cognizance of their alleged controversial comments, th on Monday barred from campaigning for 72 hours while has been barred from election campaigning for 48 hours.

The prohibition on Khan begins on 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16.

while addressing an election rally on Sunday had made derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada, the BJP candidate from

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," Khan had said while addressing an election rally in

Meanwhile, on April 12 had said in a public address in Sultanpur that her win from the Sultanpur constituency was certain "with or without" the support of the Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once BJP is in power.

"You have to recognise that this victory is sure without you and even with you, and you will have to spread the word," she said while addressing a rally in Sultanpur.

Emphasising that she had distributed Rs 1000 crore for Muslim institutions to flourish, she said: "You came to seek our help at the time of your need. But, if you say during election time that we will not vote for the BJP and instead vote for any other party which can defeat BJP, then it breaks our heart".

"I have already passed this election. But now if you have to lay the foundation for getting help then this is the right time to do so," added while indirectly calling upon the Muslim community to vote for her.

Earlier on Monday, had crackdown on and UP CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 48 hours and 72 hours respectively for making speeches which allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)