Aligarh murder case: UP Women Commission calls for hearing in fast track court

State Commission for Women Chairperson on Friday called for a fast-track court hearing in the case of the murder of a two-and-half-year-old girl in

"We demand that the case of the murder of the child in should be taken up in a fast track court. We will soon meet the UP DGP and have also sought time from the to meet him," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, the victim's father sought capital punishment for the accused.

"The accused should be hanged till death," Lal said while talking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights had asked for an inquiry report from the Senior of Police.

The Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

"An SIT has been formed under the of Police, Rural Area (SPRA). A forensic science team, the (SOG) and a team of experts have been included in the SIT to conduct the investigation on a fast-track basis. The POCSO Act will also be there in the case," ADG (Law and Order) said.

"The is handling this case sensitively. On May 30, the child went missing. On May 31, the family members informed the police and alleged negligence on the part of the police. The SHO of Tappal area (in Aligarh where the incident took place) has been suspended," he said.

Kumar said, "It is a shocking incident for all of us. The has taken up this case in right earnest. We will leave no stone unturned in the matter. We hope that the entire case will be worked out very soon."

Two accused - Zahid and Aslam - have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The police said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a team comprising of three doctors which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, they said.

