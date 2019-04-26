Delhi Court seeks report on action taken by police on Rahul's derogatory remarks against PM

JUST IN
A Delhi Court on Friday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a criminal complaint seeking directions for registration of an FIR under section 124A (IPC-- Sedition charges) against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was filed by Joginder Tuli, an advocate practising in the Supreme Court, saying that Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister of 'hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their (soldiers') sacrifice.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal sought the report from Parliament Street Police by the next hearing (May 15).

Advocate Tuli annexed a newspaper cutting which published the news of the said speech given by Gandhi. The petitioner also alleged that he had approached the concerned police station, but no action was taken by the police.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 18:08 IST

