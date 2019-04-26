Sunny Deol filmy Fauji, but I am real fauji, says Capt Amarinder Singh

BJP candidate Sunny is a 'filmy fauji' while I am a 'real fauji," said here on Friday, adding that does not pose any threat to sitting MP Sunil

"Sunny is a 'filmy fauji,' while I am a 'real ' Sunil has been working on the ground in Gurdaspur for long while has no base here. He will run away back to Bollywood, and won't be here for the people of Gurdaspur. We will defeat him. He is no threat to Sunil or the Congress," said Singh, while talking to

Describing Deol as an aging actor, whose acting career was over, Singh said: "He will come and go. He might have played role in 'Border' film, but that does not make him a real "

Pradesh Committee (PPCC) Sunil is seeking re-election from Gurdaspur after winning the by-poll, necessitated due to death of BJP MP

On Friday, Singh's wife and former Union also filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha poll from Patiala.

He said that he was confident of a clean sweep for the in

"In the absence of any Modi wave, and with no achievements to boast of, the BJP is in a state of complete regression. The mood across is upbeat and totally in favour of the Congress. There is absolutely no competition to the party," he said.

In reply to a question, Captain Singh said: "It has been decided to hold ministers and MLAs responsible for victory or defeat of the Congress candidates in their respective constituencies."

"If a minister is unable to ensure victory, he will be dropped, and MLAs who fail to deliver will not get the ticket next time," he said.

When asked to comment on Akshay Kumar's interview of Narendra Modi, Singh said: "What interview? I have not seen any interview."

The polling is scheduled to be held in Punjab, where 13 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

