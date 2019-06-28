Bella Thorne's ex Mod Sun claims they were married, later divorced

American rapper and Bella Thorne's ex, Mod Sun has claimed that they were married and divorced within 15 months of the nuptials.

"I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood," People quoted Sun as saying in an interview with TooFab.

"We're out here putting rings on it! That's what our generation does, we put a ring on it, you know what I'm saying?," Sun added.

Later, he also adviced the young generation, "If you do any business together, get your paperwork right."

Last year, there were rumours about the two getting engaged and planning their marriage soon after Throne posted a picture of her left ring finger on Instagram with a caption 'Da baby iced me out.'

Taking it to the next level, Sun shared a video on Valentine's Day on Instagram which looked a wedding ceremony between the two, thus, giving fuel to the rumours.

Thorne hasn't reacted to Sun's comment yet.

On the work front, the 21-year old is bracing up for her role in the science-fiction horror film 'The Friendship Game'.

Thorne was the lead of the Freeform series 'Famous in Love', which was cancelled last year after two seasons.

Her other credits include Disney Channel's 'Shake It Up' and the films 'Blended', 'The DUFF', 'You Get Me', 'Amityville: The Awakening', 'The Babysitter', 'Midnight Sun' and 'Assassination Nation', among others.

