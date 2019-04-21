JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

PM mentions Abhinandan in rally, polling official says report will be sent if MCC violation found
Business Standard

Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake spills toxic foam yet again

ANI  |  General News 

The infamous Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru on Sunday was frothing with toxic foam yet again.

The lake has spilled toxic foam many times in the recent past and on several occasions the lake also caught fire.

As per the Karnataka Lake Development Authority, Bellandur Lake is the largest of the 262 lakes and tanks in Bengaluru and accumulates about 40 per cent of the city's sewage.

In 2017, the sorry state of the lake forced the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take the matter into cognizance.

The NGT had directed an immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU