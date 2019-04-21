Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake spills toxic foam yet again

The infamous Lake in Bengaluru on Sunday was frothing with toxic foam yet again.

The lake has spilled toxic foam many times in the recent past and on several occasions the lake also caught fire.

As per the Karnataka Lake Development Authority, Lake is the largest of the 262 lakes and tanks in Bengaluru and accumulates about 40 per cent of the city's sewage.

In 2017, the sorry state of the lake forced the Green Tribunal (NGT) to take the matter into cognizance.

The NGT had directed an immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake.

