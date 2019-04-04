BJP nervous after our manifesto launch: Congress

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party is nervous after the launch of Congress manifesto, which promises to give Rs 72,000 to India's poor families, the Congress said on Thursday.
"The way Prime Minister, Finance Minister and other BJP leaders are reacting on our manifesto is a clear sign of BJP's nervousness and frustration," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press conference here.
The Congress has promised the creation of jobs to filling up vacancies and providing a minimum support income of Rs 72,000 per year for 20 per cent of the poorest families.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked people to choose between the "lie" of BJP's promise of Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts and "truth" of Congress party's assurance of providing Rs 3.6 lakh to 20 per cent poorest families in five years.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that some of the ideas in Congress manifesto are "positively dangerous".
