BJP nervous after our manifesto launch: Congress

The Bharatiya Party is nervous after the launch of manifesto, which promises to give Rs 72,000 to India's poor families, the said on Thursday.

"The way Prime Minister, and other BJP leaders are reacting on our manifesto is a clear sign of BJP's nervousness and frustration," said at a press conference here.

The Congress has promised the creation of jobs to filling up vacancies and providing a minimum support income of Rs 72,000 per year for 20 per cent of the poorest families.

Congress on Wednesday asked people to choose between the "lie" of BJP's promise of Rs 15 lakh in their and "truth" of Congress party's assurance of providing Rs 3.6 lakh to 20 per cent poorest families in five years.

on Tuesday said that some of the ideas in Congress manifesto are "positively dangerous".

