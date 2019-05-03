BJP to get 73-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

(BJP) on Friday claimed that his party will get 73 to 74 seats in in the elections.

"The BJP will get 73-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh, there is no question about getting 72. The people of this country have already decided that will again become the after counting of votes on May 23," Shah said here while campaigning for Rajnath Singh, the BJP candidate from Lucknow constituency.

At the rally, Shah also slammed the party for not doing enough for security.

"During the UPA regime, the whole country was suffering from Naxalism. When became the and became the Prime Minister, the reach of Naxalism was restricted to 15 per cent and now it os shrinking gradually as per a strategy," he said.

Hailing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah said, "Ek zamana tha jab gundo se police darti thi, aaj police se gunde darte hai. Gale me board latkakar ghumte hai, daroga ji hume arrest kar lijiye, hum surrender kar rahe hai.(At one time police used to be afraid of goondas, today it is vice versa. They go about with placards on their necks asking to be arrested as they offer their surrender.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)