Bulandshahr violence: 44 accused to be charged with sedition

Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshaer on December 3 last year, which claimed two lives, including that of a cop.

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a local youth were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr last year when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.

Speaking to ANI, Investigation Officer Syana Violence case and Circle Officer Khurja, Raghavendra Mishra said, "I have got the approval of the administration for placing sedition charge under section 124-A of the IPC against the 44 accused of Syana violence here."

"On February 19 this year we had made correspondence with the administration for placing the sedition charges against the 44 accused. Today I got the letter of approval that I have submitted in the court," he said.

The violence had erupted in the city after carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station. Locals had alleged the carcasses were of cows, slaughtered illegally.

A youth was also killed in the violence that ensued.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)