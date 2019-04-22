CBI nabs NHAI official, three others in bribery case

The (CBI) has arrested an of the Highway Authority of (NHAI), his relative and of a city-based private firm and his employee in an alleged bribery case of Rs 27 lakh.

The case has been registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120 B of IPC against (Technical), NHAI, an of a based private firm and his employee (a private person); another private person and unknown others on allegations of bribery, said the in a statement on Monday.

It was alleged that the NHAI had demanded a bribe of Rs 27 lakh for clearing bills of the private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai-Kanyakumari stretch of

It was further alleged that on the instructions of the public servant, the bribe amount of Rs 27 lakh was to be delivered to his relative at on April 21.

trailed the accused and nabbed both while exchanging the bribe amount.

After an initial investigation, all four accused including the NHAI and of the said private firm were arrested. Searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)