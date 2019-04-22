CBI nabs NHAI official, three others in bribery case

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), his relative and an assistant manager of a city-based private firm and his employee in an alleged bribery case of Rs 27 lakh.
The case has been registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120 B of IPC against General Manager (Technical), NHAI, an Assistant Manager of a Hyderabad based private firm and his employee (a private person); another private person and unknown others on allegations of bribery, said the CBI in a statement on Monday.
It was alleged that the NHAI official had demanded a bribe of Rs 27 lakh for clearing bills of the private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai-Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu.
It was further alleged that on the instructions of the public servant, the bribe amount of Rs 27 lakh was to be delivered to his relative at Kadapa on April 21.
CBI trailed the accused and nabbed both while exchanging the bribe amount.
After an initial investigation, all four accused including the NHAI official and Assistant Manager of the said private firm were arrested. Searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa, and Madurai.
