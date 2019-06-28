JUST IN
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists

ANI  |  General News 

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Keshkutul area here on Friday.

According to officials, troops of 199 Battalion CRPF along with Chhattisgarh Police carried out ADP cum Ambush duty during which an encounter broke out with Maoists.

The encounter is going on between Keshkutul and Choolpara areas of Bijapur, officials added.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 12:59 IST

