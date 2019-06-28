Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Keshkutul area here on Friday.

According to officials, troops of 199 Battalion CRPF along with Chhattisgarh Police carried out ADP cum Ambush duty during which an encounter broke out with Maoists.

The encounter is going on between Keshkutul and Choolpara areas of Bijapur, officials added.

Further details are awaited.

