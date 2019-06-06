CM Amarinder Singh approves Sustainable Developments Goals

The Four Year Strategic Action Plan (4SAP) - 2019-23 and Annual Action Plan 2019-20 for will be further developed. The plans were approved for incorporation into the State Budgetary process.

An of the said these key parameters were in line with the UN 2030 development agenda, which contained 17 SDGs, comprehensively covering social, economic and environmental dimensions.

A memorandum was presented by the Sports and Youth Services department to integrate sports with overall state's development and the ' Ordinance 2019' was sanctioned.

Sportspersons who wish to engage in leadership in the field of physical education and sports sciences will be taught under high-quality infrastructure and training. Thereby accelerating the state's human resource and facilitating economic development.

The has been instructed by the CM to finalise the admission guidelines of the first batch.

The Cabinet also authorised the strategic action plans of Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Food & Civil Supplies, Forests & Wild Life and Animal Husbandry.

The have been mapped to the Administrative Departments with each SDG assigned to one

The had already constituted a headed by the Finance Minister, besides appointing a steering committee under the Chairmanship of

On June 1, Singh announced that the university will be functioning from September 1 and has been approved by the name of "Punjab Sports University".

The had announced the ordinance of the university in the state's Vidhan Sabha on June 19, 2017. Subsequently, a steering committee under the chairmanship of Olympian and Member International Olympic Committee Randhir Singh was set to govern the admissions procedure.

