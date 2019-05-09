Computer Baba, Digvijaya Singh's 3-day camp under scanner

has ordered an inquiry to investigate if permission was granted for the three-day camp being held by Namdas Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, along with other saints.

Besides this, the has sought a probe on the cost of the event as well as the role of

Digvijaya had on Tuesday performed a 'havan' in the presence of Tyagi and other sadhus at a 'maha yagna' organised in

Tyagi said that the yagna was a form of 'Hat Yoga' to ensure Digvijaya's win in the Lok Sabha elections. He had also accused the BJP of "fooling" the community of seers by using the Ram Mandir issue as a

'Computer Baba' was appointed as a (MoS) under the However, he had openly rebelled against the after being denied a ticket to contest elections held in

will go to polls in the sixth phase of on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In Bhopal, Digvijaya is contesting against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)