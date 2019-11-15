Congress slams BJP IT cell for hashtag supporting Maharashtra re-election

The Congress party on Friday slammed the IT Cell of BJP for allegedly 'misusing' the fame of Marathi cine and stage artistes for campaigning for re-election in after no party could form a government in the state.

In a press note, the Congress party alleged that this hashtag was being a misuse of stardom of Marathi cine and stage artistes by the BJP IT Cell for propaganda.

Congress General Secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant also shared a screenshot of hashtag "Punhanivdaduk" (re-election) where several Marathi artistes have made similar tweets.

In the screenshot, actors Sonali Kulkarni, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sai Tamhankar and Ankush Choudhary, etc., were seen making similar tweets.

Sawant also alleged that the IT Cell of the BJP was spreading propaganda to make an atmosphere of uncertainty in in the name of "mid-term polls".

"Congress has also demanded a police probe into the matter for any larger conspiracy while several actors using the same hashtag in an almost identical way," the statement said.

The hashtag "Punhanivdaduk" is trending in Mumbai and Maharashtra, where many Twitter users are sharing their views, supporting the BJP or criticising the Shiv Sena for seeking an alliance with the NCP and the Congress.

Maharashtra is under the President's Rule after no party was able to form the government after the assembly polls.