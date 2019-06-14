CWC '19: Wasim Akram's Australian wife is all praise for Pak team

Former Wasim Akram's wife admitted that she was rooting for during the match against defending champions in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup on Wednesday, even as she is an Australian national.

After the match, which ended in losing to Australia, Shaniera tweeted, "It's not over yet Pakistan. We need to fly the flag higher than ever before ! #CWC2019."

She went on to post a series of tweets clarifying her decision of supporting the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side during the match after she reportedly faced backlash on

"A lot of comments surrounding my post yesterday & I completely understand that. To be honest I didn't know who I was going to support but when I saw our boys in green come out,I felt pride and I'm a part of that now, so I knew then and there who I was supporting (Pakistan flag emoji)," she tweeted.

In another tweet, Shaniera said although she loves Australia, she is living with the people of Pakistan now and the country has been good to her.

"I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way Pakistan ZINDABAD," she tweeted.

thrashed Pakistan by 41 runs after the latter failed to chase down the target of 308 runs set by the Down Under team.

Pakistan will next face on June 16.

