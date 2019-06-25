DCW seeks information from Delhi Police on offenders released on bail in POCSO cases

The Commission of Women (DCW) on Tuesday sought the information from the Police on all the offenders who have been released on in cases pertaining to of a minor, in the capital. It has directed the Police to submit the report by July 8.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Narela earlier this month, sent a letter in this regard to the of Police, asking for a complete list of accused and convicted persons against whom FIR has been filed in POCSO cases and are currently out on

The asked the DCP to apprise of the mechanism to ensure monitoring of accused out on bail, in order to ensure they do not commit the again.

"It has now been learnt, through media reports, that the accused in the Narela case has been a 'repeated offender' and had been arrested in 2011 for raping a minor. He was released on after spending a year in jail post which he committed the same offence this time," she submitted in the letter.

In another recent case, a seven-year-old girl was also raped and murdered in by a man who was out on bail in the rape case of a minor, said Maliwal.

"The Commission believes that strong steps need to be taken by the police to ensure deterrence in such crimes," the added.

The Commission has sought a complete list of the offenders, including a copy of an FIR registered in their name, copy of the charge sheet, date on which the accused was released on bail, time spent in jail, details of FIRs against the accused in the other cases and details of arrest after the convict is being released on bail.

