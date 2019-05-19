After TMC, TDP moves EC against telecast of Modi's Kedarnath, Badrinath visit

After Trinamool Congress, now the (TDP) has written to the seeking action against the telecast of Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, even as the last and final phase of voting in the was underway on Sunday.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in its letter said the PM's action was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and influences voters through a public display of his personal religious activities.

" Modi during his pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath are being displayed and continuously telecast by all the television news channels, which itself is a clear violation of model code of conduct and comes under indirect canvassing, influencing the voters through a person's religious beliefs and public display of his personal religious activities," TDP wrote in its letter.

Naidu alleged that if continuous telecast of these activities of is not stopped, it could affect the level playing field envisaged by the MCC which the ECI is duty bound to implement.

"Prime Minister Modi can do all these activities, in private as per his faith at home. The continuous telecast of these private activities at public places of worship live Kedarnath and Badrinath shall be immediately stopped, lest the model code of conduct is violated even on the day of polling during the last phase," Naidu said.

(TDP) also cornered and Prime Minister Modi for their recent joined press conference held on May 17.

"PM Modi mentioned about Mumbai Satta market that people faced huge losses as they betted big on a particular party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections basis Satta market predictions. It is alarming that the prime minister of a democratic country is making mention of an illegal occupation subsequently supporting and promoting the unlawful business in the country," the Andhra Pradesh Minister said.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Modi was attempting to project a megalomaniac image through various dubious activities like in caves, walking in various costumes and making announcements regarding the master plan of Badrinath and Kedarnath.

Taking on the of India, Naidu expressed sheer disappointment on the recent dissension expressed by over clean chits for four speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and one by Shah.

"The callousness showed by ECI in not considering minority's decision is arbitrary and is not befitting the stature of the office of This clearly depicts erosion of institutional integrity," he said.

The requested EC to immediately stop such delusive, unfair and immoral campaign and direct all the concerned, to refrain from doing any activity that influences the voters directly or indirectly.

Earlier in the day the TMC wrote to the ECI and asserted that the wide-scale of of PM Modi' visit to Kedarnath is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"Election campaign for the last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls is over, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last two days. This is a gross violation of the model code of conduct,' the TMC said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls came to a close. After spending over 15-hours meditating inside a holy cave of Kedarnath, he visited Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's revered 'Char Dham' on Sunday.

