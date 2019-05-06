Delhi: Woman found dead in Narela, husband nabbed on murder charges

A blind case was solved with the arrest of the deceased's husband, the police said on Monday.

32-year-old was found dead in a locked rented room in Narela on May 1. The corpse of the deceased was found wrapped in a blanket.

The police arrested her 31-year-old husband in connection with the alleged case from Prayagraj.

"A quarrel had erupted between the couple on April 29 which later turned violent and allegedly became furious and tried to strangulate her. At one point, he had left her but she threatened to file a police complaint against him. On this, accused overpowered and killed her by strangulating to death. He then tied her limbs, wrapped her in a blanket and ran away after locking the room," a said.

"During sustained interrogation, Bhola revealed that he had solemnised a love marriage with the deceased and they have two children who are living with his parents at his native village as his wife was not faithful to him," the added.

had solemnised another love marriage with one Saroj who was a resident of Bhorgarh by impersonating as Payal in January 2019 without disclosing about her first marriage. She used to go to Bhola after telling Saroj that he is her brother. She had also asked Saroj not to accompany her, stating that he would get killed by Bhola.

The incident came to light on May 1 after information was received at station regarding a missing tenant and a foul smell from the room which was locked from outside.

" reached the spot and the lock of the room was broken where the corpse was found wrapped in a blanket. A piece of cloth was found stuffed in her mouth and her limbs were also tied with cloth following which a case was registered," the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)