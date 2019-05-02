EC notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'law to kill tribals' remark against PM Modi

-
The Election Commission has served a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devised a law to "shoot tribals" at a rally in Madhya Pradesh recently.
The EC has sought a response from the Congress chief within 48 hours.
The notice was filed based on a complaint lodged by two persons - Om Pathak and Neeraj, members of the BJP's Election Commission Committee, read a statement from the EC.
As per the complainants, Gandhi had said, "Now, Narendra Modi has made a new law for adivasis (tribals). In that law, there is a line that says that tribals can be shot dead. It is also mentioned that tribals can face encounters, their land can be stolen."
In a letter dated April 30, the EC said it asked Madhya Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on the aforesaid complaint, following which the state CEO submitted a letter with his comments on the matter as well as the transcript of Gandhi's Shahdol rally.
Upon examination of the said comments, the EC said the statement made by the Congress chief amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The EC also stated that if Gandhi fails to submit an explanation within 48 hours, it will take a decision "without further reference to him."
The Model Code of Conduct came into effect from March 10, when Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the schedule of Lok Sabha elections in the country.
Seven-phase elections, which began on April 11, will culminate on May 19, and results will be announced on May 23.
