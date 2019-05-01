Cyclone Fani: Naidu writes to EC, seeks relaxation of code of conduct in four districts

N Chandrababu on Wednesday wrote a letter to the requesting relaxation of the model code of conduct in four districts in the wake of the cyclone Fani.

Citing the forecast made by the meteorological department and completion of elections in the state, said, "The cyclone is going to be a super cyclone with wind speed expected to be around 200 Km per hour. In view of this, four districts of Andhra Pradesh- East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam are to be kept on high alert."

Recalling the devastation caused in the state by cyclones in the past, said, "To mobilize human and material resources and taking other preventive steps, the model code of conduct should be relaxed in the four districts.

