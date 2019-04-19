Engineering student found dead in Raichur

A protest broke out here on Thursday after the murder of a 23-year-old female engineering student who was missing since April 13 and was found dead on April 16.

Protests broke out at the Navodaya in the city, where the girl was reported to be studying.

According to reports, the student's body was found hanging from a tree and her body found burnt.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)