JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Timely action could have averted arson attack on Nusrat Jahan: Bangla Police
Business Standard

Engineering student found dead in Raichur

ANI  |  General News 

A protest broke out here on Thursday after the murder of a 23-year-old female engineering student who was missing since April 13 and was found dead on April 16.

Protests broke out at the Navodaya Institute of Technology in the city, where the girl was reported to be studying.

According to reports, the student's body was found hanging from a tree and her body found burnt.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU