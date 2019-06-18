Equities trade volatile, Jet stocks slide further by 10 pc

Equity benchmark indices opened with a positive bias on Tuesday but see-sawed during early hours in the absence of fresh catalysts.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 148 points at 39,109 while the climbed up 39 points to 11,711.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green but Nifty FMCG, and PSU showed thin losses.

Among stocks, nosedived another 10 per cent to Rs 61.50 per share, a day after lenders led by of India decided to seek resolution for the grounded under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

IndusInd was up 1.7 per cent, Power Grid 1.6 per cent, 1.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent. Infosys, HDFC, Hero MotorCorp, and Larsen & Toubro also showed some gains.

However, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Asian Paints, Hindustan Lever and traded in the negative territory.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks saw muted gains as markets entered a holding pattern ahead of this week's key Federal Reserve decision.

Shares ticked higher in Japan, and Hong Kong and equity gauges were also in the green.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)