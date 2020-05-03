Fresh guidelines issued in Uttar Pradesh after lockdown extension

Following the extension of lockdown, the on Sunday issued revised guidelines for its strict implementation for the next 2 weeks.

According to the new guidelines, the sale of liquor will also start at the model shop from tomorrow, but drinking will not be allowed there.

"Sale of liquor is allowed as per the guidelines issued by the Central Government. social distancing will be strictly followed by the district administration with the support of the police team and no more than 5 customers will stand outside the shop at a time. It will be mandatory to stand wearing a face cover/mask at least 6 feet away. Salesmen will also have to wear face covers/masks and gloves inside the shop," the new guidelines read.

OPD and medical clinics not allowed to function in containment zones, conditional permission will be granted.

Industrial establishments will be permitted to function in urban areas, but they will have to follow social distancing. There will be a 1-hour difference between two shifts in work sites.

No organization or event allows more than 5 people to gather. Social distancing in funeral related activities must be insured, no more than 20 persons are allowed to gather in funerals.

Buses and taxis will be allowed to run with 50% seats in green zones.

There is no need to seek fresh permission for such activities which have been granted necessary permission till May 3 under the instructions of the guidelines.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 had issued an order to extend the ongoing by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations.