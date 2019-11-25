Hotel-hopping continues in Maharashtra, Sena legislators shifted

Shiv Sena MLAs who were lodged at the Lalit Hotel have been brought to Hotel Lemon Tree here on Monday.

Earlier in the day, leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena arrived at the Raj Bhavan here amid the ongoing political tussle in the state to submit a letter of MLAs supporting their alliance.

Following this, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted, "The @INCMaharashtra, @ShivSena and @NCPspeaks delegation with their respective leaders have called on Governor at Rajbhavan to register its claim to form the govt in future as the incumbent govt is definitely going to fall. State must not get President's Rule again.

