Congress says we 'insulted' former PM, they don't see how they insult present PM: Amit Shah

on Tuesday said if his party gets 23 seats in and forms the government once again in the Centre then they will kick out every infiltrator from the country.

"Do you want to get rid of infiltrators or not? government is going to give citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians. Give us 23 seats in Bengal and we will kick out every infiltrator," Shah said during an election rally in Belda.

"The will first give citizenship to refugees under the Citizen Amendment Bill. Later, infiltrators will be kicked out from to and from to Kanyakumari," he added.

The also alleged that has stopped people to cast their votes in the elections. "In Bengal, Mamata didi has throttled the democracy. More than 60 BJP workers were killed in Panchayat elections. She stopped people from casting their vote," he said.

"The has sent Rs 4,24,000 crore for Bengal's development. This money was not used as goons of Mamata didi kept it in their pockets," Shah said.

Addressing another poll rally in Bishnupur, Shah said, "During Rajiv Gandhi's time, the scam was committed in Bofors and many other corruption cases. Our jawans were killed in under the Peace Agreement. Were these corruptions committed during Rajiv Gandhi's time or not?"

"This makes people annoyed. They say you insulted the country's former They have abused Modi ji 51 times. They do not see how they are insulting the country's present helped the convict in to flee the country," he added.

Shah promised that those who involved in chit fund scams in the state will be put behind bars. "In chit fund scam, they usurped money of poor people worth Rs 10,000 crore. When government comes to power again, those who committed chit fund scam will be put behind the bars within 90 days," he said.

"Those who are carrying out bomb blasts in Bengal will also be sent to prison," he added.

The BJP also hit out at for her 'Duryodhan' remark. "Priyanka Vadra has said that Modi ji is Duryodhan. Priyanka ji, this is a democracy, nobody becomes 'Duryodhana' just because you called them. On May 23, the results will tell who is Duryodhan and who is Arjun," he said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka had said, "This country has never forgiven arrogance. Even 'Duryodhan' had such arrogance. When Lord tried to make him realise his behaviour then he tried to take him as a hostage."

The BJP president also alleged that Mamata has denied permission to the rallies of scheduled on Thursday.

has a total of 42 seats of which election for 17 seats are yet to be held in the sixth and seventh phases of the elections on May 12 and 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)