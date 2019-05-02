'If Indira Gandhi is lauded for '71 war, why can't Modi be praised for airstrike'

In a scathing attack at Congress, asked if former was praised for "splitting in 1971", be praised for the air strikes.

" was hailed for splitting in 1971. Atal Bihari Vajpayee praised her in the Parliament for her work. I want to ask if was hailed for splitting in 1971 to create Bangladesh, why can't be praised for the air strikes," Singh asked.

Accusing the Opposition of "politicising" air strikes conducted by the (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan's by raising doubts, Singh claimed the number of terrorists killed across the border was "high".

"...I would like to say we carried out the air strikes on the basis of credible intelligence inputs, and I can say that in world history, no one has conducted such a big operation against terrorism," Singh said while addressing a gathering in while campaigning for BJP Lok Sabha candidates and

Coming down heavily on the Opposition for asking proofs of air strikes conducted by IAF in Balakot, Singh asked, "Should our forces have stopped there (Balakot) to count the dead bodies? Brave jawans do not count the dead bodies, eagles count bodies."

"Had there been 1, 2, 3 or 4 casualties, then we could have given a figure, but how can we tell (the exact casualties) when this figure was so high?" he added.

Singh also paid tribute to the 15 police personnel and a who was killed in a landmine blast in Maharashtra's Naxal-affected district.

"At this time, all political parties should stand with jawans and country by forgetting all bitter relations but unfortunately few are asking CM's resignation after Naxal attack," Singh said.

Talking at length about the Indian economy, the said, "Today, has become the fastest growing economy under the leadership of Modi and our vision is that by 2030 we will become the third superpower replacing Russia, or "

In Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, polling will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)