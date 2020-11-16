India records more daily recoveries than new cases for 44 days in a row

Keeping the record of COVID-19 recovery steady for the 44th day, 43,851 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in India against just 30,548 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

"India continued an unbroken trend of daily new recoveries outpacing daily new additions for the 44th day," the statement said.

This translates to a net reduction of 13,303 in active caseload, which is now at 4,65,478, the MoHFW stated.

Daily new cases numbering 30,548 is a historic low that assumes significance given many countries in Europe and America are experiencing a continuous steep rise in daily new cases, said an official statement.

The government's efforts to continue to maintain high levels of comprehensive testing have resulted in bringing down the net positivity to sustained low levels.

The recovery rate has improved to 93.27 per cent today. The total recovered cases stand at 82,49,579, the Health Ministry stated.

Around 78.59 per cent of the recovered cases reported in the last 24 hours are from 10 states/Union Territories (UT).

Delhi saw the greatest number of recoveries as 7,606 confirmed cases recovered. Kerala registered 6,684 daily recoveries followed by West Bengal reporting 4,480 new recoveries.

The Health Ministry stated, 76.63 per cent of the new cases have been reported from 10 states/UTs.

Kerala recorded 4,581 new cases. Delhi, which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days reported only 3,235 new cases on Sunday, followed closely by West Bengal, which reported 3,053 new cases.

Around 78.85 per cent of the 435 new deaths are concentrated in 10 states/UTs.

About a fifth, 21.84 per cent of new fatalities are reported from Delhi, which reported 95 deaths, overtaking Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, which is 13.79 per cent of the new fatalities.

Fourteen states/UTs have death per million higher than the national average of 94. 13 and states/UTs have a case fatality rate higher than national average, the Health Ministry stated.

