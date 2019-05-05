Indian passport holders are asked if they are from 'Modi ke Hindustan': Shah

on Sunday said that Indian passport holders going anywhere in the world are asked if they are from ' ke Hindustan' since the country is now identified globally with

"During the last five years, ji has enhanced the stature of the country. You go anywhere in the world with an Indian passport and people will ask if you have come from 'Modi ke Hindustan'," he said at an election here.

"You have heard the slogan 'Modi Modi' in America, Russia, China, England, or wherever he went. This slogan is not just a mark of respect to but respect for 125 crore Indians," Shah said.

The also said infiltrator from every part of the country will be kicked out if BJP comes to power again.

"Forty lakh infiltrators have been identified. Rahul Gandhi, Mamata 'didi', Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury, DMK, Chandrababu Naidu asked why they (infiltrators) are being kicked out. What will they eat? What is about their human rights?" he said.

"They do not care about the human rights of the victims of bomb blasts carried out by infiltrators. They are destroying the country like termites. Rahul baba and company say that intruders should not be removed. Bring the to power again and we will kick out every infiltrator from to Kanyakumari and Kolkata to Kutch," Shah said.

Stressing that the BJP-led government rolled out several schemes for the poor, he said, "No one has ever paid attention for uplifting the living standards of 50 crore people. Modi ji has seen poverty and he knows what it is like to be poor. Born in a poor family of a tea seller, he has the honour of becoming the Prime Minister," he said.

"Within 5 years, Modi ji ensured to 70 million homes. The has given the right to live with respect to poor mothers and daughters by making toilets in eight crore houses," the said.

Shah said, "The government has given 2.5 crore houses to poor and as well. We have done the work of benefitting 50 crore poor people under Ayushman Bharat scheme."

Campaigning for BJP candidate in Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia, he said, "For the first time in the country, there are educated people in panchayats and that has been made possible by the BJP government. 42 per cent of mothers in are working as representatives in panchayats."

Haryana, where 10 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

