J-K: First Kashmiri to receive Ashok Chakra, Nazir Ahmad Wani to be honoured by his colleagues too

Late Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who has been posthumously awarded Indias highest peace time gallantry award 'Ashok Chakra' this Republic Day, will also be honoured by his colleagues and officers at and Light Infantry Headquarters at Rangreth in Budgam.

Wani, the first Kashmiri to receive the honour, has been chosen for displaying exceptional courage when his unit engaged heavily-armed terrorists on November 25 last year in Hirapur village near Batgund in

"We have also decided to honour Wani as he was one of the Kashmiri youths who gives us the message that we have to move It is a proud moment for us," CO of 162 Infantry Battalion Rajiv Ranjan Singh told ANI.

Hailing from Cheki Ashmuji area of district in Kashmir, Wani was once a militant but he gave up the militancy and joined the in 2004 and was later a part of the Rashtriya Rifles.

The gallant soldier's widow will be receiving the award at the parade from on Saturday. Apart from his wife, he is survived by two sons Athar (20) and Shaid (18).

On a fateful day, under the intense hail of bullets from the terrorists, he eliminated the of the (LeT) outfit and one foreign terrorist in a very daring display of raw courage.

In the gunfight, he was hit multiple times, including in his head but he carried on and injured another terrorist before succumbing to his

Wani was a hero right from the beginning and always served for the peace in his home state of and Kashmir, said an

His extraordinarily fearless and courageous personage was reflected in getting the Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018.

The 2018 Sena Medal was given to him for eliminating a terrorist from a very close distance.

is the highest peacetime gallantry award in the country, followed by the Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, respectively.

Four officers and soldiers have received the Kirti Chakra while 12 others have also been awarded the Shaurya Chakra this year.

