J-K: Shah, Malik meet village heads in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met village heads (sarpanch) in Srinagar on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, both Shah and Malik held a review meeting over security arrangements and law and order situation in the state.
Shah had also met the family members of Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag, who lost his life in a terror attack on June 12.
The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the Jammu and Kashmir.
On Wednesday he conducted a review meeting of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and directed all security agencies to take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free Yatra. Governor Satya Pal Malik was also present in the meeting.
