External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Dushanbe for CICA Summit

S Jaishankar Friday met his Bangladeshi and Bahrainian counterparts as he arrived here in the Tajik capital to attend the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in (CICA).

The is a pan- forum for enhancing cooperation and promoting peace, security and stability in

"Reached for the 5th Summit and begun meetings. Delighted that first one was with our closest friend A K Abdul Momen," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"A very warm meeting with a Mohamed Al Khalifa," he said in another tweet.

The theme of the 5th Summit is "Shared Vision for a Secure and More Prosperous Region". The Summit will adopt a declaration covering issues of cooperation within CICA.

During the Summit, the CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern to the members and underline implementation of confidence building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region.

is a member of the CICA since its inception and former had participated in the first CICA Summit held in 2002 in Almaty,

has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.

