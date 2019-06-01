Taylor Swift pens letter to Tennessee Senator urging to increase LGBTQ protection

American who showed support for the LGBTQ community by donating some amount in April, wrote a letter to urging them to consider increased protections for the community.

Ahead of "LGBT Pride Month" in June, the wrote a letter on her handle on Friday night asking the to support the community as well as the equality act, as reported by The

"I'm writing to you today in anticipation of a very important vote coming up," the wrote.

"As you know, the House just passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the workplace, in their homes and in schools. For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel."

She further went on to write, "The refusal in our own to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination has the serious potential to cripple us from bringing new jobs to "

The 29-year-old singer appreciated the efforts of several companies who have signed open letters to lawmakers opposing the anti-LGBTQ "Slate of Hate" legislature that poses great risks.

"I personally reject this President's stance that his administration 'supports equal treatment of all,' but that the Equality Act, 'in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to determine parental and conscience rights.'"

"No, one cannot take the position that one supports a community while condemning it in the next breath as going against "conscience" or "parental rights," Swift continued.

Laying more stress on her point, Swift said, "That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with you being anything other than heterosexual or cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful letter to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters."

Asking the to extend out their support to the Equality Act, she wrote, "Please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination."

Extending her full support, Swift made a donation to the advocacy group, of which she has been a longtime supporter. said, " continues to use her platform to speak out against discrimination and create a world where everyone can live the life they love. is so thankful for her donation to support our advocacy efforts and for her ongoing work to speak out for what is fair, just, and LGBTQ inclusive."

"In today's divisive political and cultural climate, we need more allies like Taylor, who send positive and uplifting messages to LGBTQ people everywhere," Elllis concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)