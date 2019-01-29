MP: 12 dead in head-on collision in Ujjain

Twelve people, including 3 children, died after two cars had a head-on collision at Ujjain's village late on Monday night.

While speaking to ANI, Rawat, of Police Ujjain, said: "12 people died after two cars collided in Ujjain. One person sustained injuries. The investigation into the matter is underway."

The deceased have been identified as the residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions. They were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda.

Further details are awaited.

