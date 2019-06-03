Kabul: 5 killed as blast targets govt employee bus

At least five people were killed when a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying employees of the here on Monday noon.

The explosion, which occurred in Darul Aman road near the in Kabul, around 1:30 pm (local time), came a day after four explosions hit the city on Sunday.

Sources confirmed to Tolo News that the bus was hired by employees of the commission but was not owned by the government organisation.

A for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar, was quoted as saying that nine others were wounded in the explosion.

