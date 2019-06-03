JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Congress expels AP Abdullakutty for praising PM Modi
Business Standard

Kabul: 5 killed as blast targets govt employee bus

ANI  |  Asia 

At least five people were killed when a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission here on Monday noon.

The explosion, which occurred in Darul Aman road near the American University in Kabul, around 1:30 pm (local time), came a day after four explosions hit the city on Sunday.

Sources confirmed to Tolo News that the bus was hired by employees of the commission but was not owned by the government organisation.

A spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar, was quoted as saying that nine others were wounded in the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU