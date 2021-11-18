Ladakh: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate revamped Rezang La war memorial today

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today will inaugurate a newly-revamped war memorial in Ladakh's Rezang La, which was built to honour the 13 Kumaon regiment that defeated the Chinese Army during the 1962 war.
The war memorial will be inaugurated on the 59th anniversary of the Rezang La battle.
"The Rezang La war memorial in Eastern Ladakh sector was a small one and it has now been expanded. It will now be much bigger than before and will be pasted on the tourist map of the Ladakh union territory," said the Indian Army officials.
Now the general public, including the tourists, will be allowed to go to the memorial and border areas which will further popularise the legendary battle.
During the three-day event starting from November 17, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will also be present, officials said. The defence minister will also be visiting Leh on November 18, and from there, he may visit Jhansi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the closing ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parva on the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.
The move to inaugurate the revamped war memorial in Rezang La is seen as India's show of strength in the area which is very close to the Chinese territory and is visible from the other side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
