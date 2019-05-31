Mamata "loses her mind" after LS polls defeat: WB BJP chief

The way in which Chief Minister is behaving nowadays either shows her reality or she has completely lost her mind, said on Friday.

"Yesterday's incident, where she got angry after hearing ' Ram' proves that seems to have either lost her mind or it is her reality which has come out after the defeat in polls," said at a press conference here.

Banerjee on Thursday reprimanded people chanting ' Ram' slogan in Kolkata saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said.

The incident happened as Banerjee gets off her car and reprimanded people chanting ' Ram'. "We will take action," she added.

further added that Banerjee was not able to digest her defeat and is now trying to play divisive in the state.

"Mamata has lost her mind after the defeat, that is why she is hell-bent on jailing people who raise a slogan. Dictators like her cannot accept defeat, she is not able to digest her defeat. That is why she and her party leaders are engaging in divisive by trying to polarize Bengali and non-Bengali voters," Ghosh added.

One being asked whether the party meeting called by Banerjee would have any effect on the prospects of (TMC) in the state, Ghosh said the CM should try to save her party first.

"There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise her to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)