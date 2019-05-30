Man detained for plucking mangoes in Andhra dies

A middle-aged man, who was detained by the Singampalli police, for allegedly mangoes from a farm, was found dead under suspicious conditions.

This incident took place in Singampalli village situated in district of

The deceased has been identified as of Gollala Mamidada village.

According to the police, after dropping his wife and children at his inlaws' place, Srinu visited a garden. Without taking prior permission from the farm owners he plucked mangoes and ate. Following this, the owners got furious and took him to Local Panchayat Raj office where he was detained.

A few hours later, police intervened in the matter and found Srinu dead inside the premises of the office.

The investigation into the matter is underway. Additional forces have been deployed in the region to keep the situation under control.

