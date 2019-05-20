McKenna wants to take Manchester United to 'next level'

Manchester United had a disappointing season and Kieran McKenna, who will continue to stay alongside in the next season, expressed his desire of taking the players to the 'next level'.

"I think that's one of the main things as coaches that at this level you're always looking at ways to improve yourself first of all. Then come up with new ideas and keep things fresh and interesting for the players to make sure you keep challenging them," the club's official website quoted McKenna as saying.

"Obviously a lot of the players have been at the top level and are working at the top level so we need to make sure that we make things challenging for them and keep pushing them to try to get them to the next level - for themselves individually and try to get the team to the next level," he added.

Solskjaer himself confirm that McKenna will continue to be a part of his backroom team next season. And while backing the current coaching set-up of Manchester United, McKenna said there is a wide range of experience and all bring something to the table.

"I think we've got a wide range of experiences within the staff at the moment. I think myself, Ole, Mike, Michael, Demps and Emilio all come from completely different backgrounds and angles. I like to think we complement each other well and we all bring something to the table," McKenna said.

McKenna also said that they want to see a character in a who gives first preference to the club.

"At Man United, you have to be a I think even the top players who've come through here are always guys who are prepared to sacrifice themselves for the team, and put the club and the team ahead of themselves," he said.

"I think that's the character we always want to see in players. We've had a lot of great players who've represented that really well," McKenna added.

