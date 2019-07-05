'Mission Mangal', 'Batla House' and 'Saaho' to lock horns at box office

It is going to be one tough task for moviegoers to choose among 'Mission Mangal,' 'Saaho,' and 'Batla House' as all the three movies are scheduled to hit theaters on August 15.

With Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' creating buzz and John Abraham's 'Batla House' inspired by a real encounter intriguing fans, it seems that the battle between the trio would be an intense one.

Based on an incredible true story of India's mission to Mars,'Mission Mangal' also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti the film is co-produced by 'Padman' director R Balki.

While action thriller film 'Saaho' has a lot to offer in terms of spine-chilling action sequences of 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas, the film also marks his debut in Bollywood.

Helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, 'Saaho' features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will also be seen in never-before-seen avatars. The film is presented by Bhushan Kumar and Gulshan Kumar.

Inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House, 'Batla House' will see John portraying Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

Helmed by Nikhil Advani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham among others.

