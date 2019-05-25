MP: Cong worker loses bet on LS elections; shaves head

A party here shaved his on Saturday after losing a bet to a over who will become the next

Bapu Lal Sen, worker, who lost the bet said: "We had a bet that if became the PM, I'll shave my and if became the PM, will shave his. I have shaved my now that my party has lost."

The enthusiasm among the ground level party workers in was beautifully exhibited in this bet between the and workers. BL Sen, while keeping up with the fervour, kept his promise and shaved his head after Congress could not gain majority seats in the

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers.

"There is a lot of rage among the farmers of as the loan waiver was not looked after at the right time. Rahul should have invested 3 months instead of just 10 days for the cause of loan wavier," he said.

The enthusiasm seen among the party workers of Rajgarh is not new. An incident similar to this took place when a Congress party worker, Indu Singh, adopted silence for a year after the assassination of

Narendra is set to swear in for the second term after Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the 17th elections. With the official count in the elections which got over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, 22 more than in the 2014 elections.

