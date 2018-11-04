MP polls: Congress releases first list of 155 candidates

The party on Saturday released the first list of candidates for 155 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in

Out of the 155 nominees, there are 21 women and 21 Scheduled Caste candidates respectively. About 34 of them are from the Scheduled Tribe category.

The brother of senior Digvijay Singh, Lakshman Singh, who was a former (MP), got a ticket from Chachoura constituency. Digvijay's son Jaivardhan Singh, who is a sitting Member of (MLA), secured a ticket from Raghogarh constituency.

Veteran Satyavrat Chaturvedi's brother will contest the assembly elections from Chhatarpur constituency. Another prominent (MP), Kantilal Bhuria also got a ticket from Jhabua constituency.

KK Kalukheda, who is the brother of former Mahendra Singh Kalukheda, will also contest the assembly polls from Jaora constituency.

Moreover, Sachin Yadav, who is the brother of former Congress Committee president, secured a ticket from Kasrawad. Other senior leaders such as and will contest the elections from Bhojpur and Lahar constituencies respectively.

Former will be contesting the upcoming polls from Maheshwar constituency.

While expressing her optimism about the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress told ANI, "It is a very good list and a lot of thought has been put into it. The candidates are very strong, and we are confident that we will win the elections with full majority." Other Congress leaders such as and also echoed the same sentiments.

is slated to elect members from 230 constituencies on November 28. The released their list on Friday, with the current Chief contesting the election from his home constituency, Budhni.

