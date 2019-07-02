Mukherjee Nagar incident: Joint departmental inquiry initiated against officers, Delhi Police tells HC

Police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has initiated a joint departmental inquiry against cops in the Mukherjee Nagar incident, where police allegedly assaulted an autorickshaw driver and his minor son on the roads of the city last month.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar, hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent probe by the CBI or a similar agency, granted four weeks to the police to file a report.

The matter has been slated for hearing on September 2.

"The police person identified as Devender, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjay Malik and Constable Pushpendra has been suspended and recommended to post in a non-sensitive unit. Besides, a joint departmental inquiry will be initiated against them," the police said in an affidavit filed in the court.

"Unnecessary use of force and unprofessional conduct of police personnel, who were placed under suspension and joint departmental enquiry had been recommended against the identified police personnel," the affidavit read.

Delhi Police counselor advocate Satyakam, told the court that 10 officers have also been transferred to different departments to ensure discipline.

On the other hand, advocate Rubinder Ghumman and Sangeeta Bharti, appearing for the victims, read the police interim status report paragraph 14 citing unprofessional conduct of the police personnel.

"Statement of autorickshaw driver Sarabjit and his son has not been recorded and heard. Their version is not in the report. It is an incomplete report given to the court. The video of the incident has also not been filed in court. They have only recommended joint inquiry against police officials," the Bharti said.

Several videos of the June 16 altercation between an autorickshaw driver and policemen went viral on social media. In one clip, the cops were seen thrashing the auto driver and his son with batons, while in another video, the driver was seen chasing the policemen with a kirpan.

The autorickshaw driver had allegedly attacked and injured one of the cops with a kirpan.

