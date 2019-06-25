Iran oil imports, Russia missile deal on agenda during Pompeo-Jaishankar talks

In the first high-level engagement between and the US after the NDA's return to power for the second term, will meet S Jaishankar on Wednesday when issues relating to imports from and the S-400 missile deal with are expected to come up.

The three-day visit of Pompeo comes amidst rising tensions between the US and over fresh sanctions imposed on Tehran, an issue which will be discussed between the two sides on Wednesday.

Following fresh US sanctions, Indian companies are also facing a tough time and many have reportedly stopped importing from Government sources, however, say that will take any decision on the issue keeping its and interest in mind.

Diplomatic sources said there is no structured agenda and is expected to urge for de-escalation of tensions between and They said there could be a discussion on the situation in the region, which has a big Indian diaspora.

has imposed fresh stringent sanctions on Iran which is already reeling under economic crisis; Sanctions came into force after Iran shot down US military drone over the

US media also reported that ordered air strike which was called off last minute.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)