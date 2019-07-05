Netflix, HBO, Amazon, are good for women: Patricia Clarkson praises streaming giants

American actor Patricia Clarkson who has appeared in films like 'Easy A', 'Friends with Benefits' believes that streaming giants are 'good for women'.

"The current Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Warners streaming services are good for women. They have single-handedly really lifted women and women of over 40, 50 or 60. It has given them a vibrant, complex and fertile field in which they now work," The Hollywood Reporter quoted her as saying at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

This comes after her role as Adora Crellin in HBO's 'Sharp Objects' is garnering huge praises and making her a favourite for an Emmy. The actor will be awarded the Crystal Globe award for an Outstanding Artistic Contribution to the World Cinema on Saturday.

While speaking at the festival, the 59-year old also added that "there is a groundswell now, a deep and profound shift that is happening in Hollywood."

She expressed that people are now realising that even 'women can make you money.'

"We really look good at all ages. Now producers, studio heads, they want to work with women," she added.

Clarkson continued, "I think now it is a priority, whereas before it used to be the exception rather than the rule to many big, powerful men in Hollywood."

Clarkson is a Golden Globe and two-time Emmy award winner. She attended the screening of her film 'Learning to Drive' helmed by Isabel Coixet at the Karlovy festival. The film stars Ben Kinsley alongside Clarkson.

The actor was also nominated for an Oscar for her role in 'Pieces of April'.

