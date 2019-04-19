No Pakistani soldiers, civilians were injured during Balakot air strike: Swaraj

No Pakistani soldiers or civilians were injured during the air strike carried out on terror launch pads in Pakistan's in February, said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of BJP Mahila Morcha members here, she said: "We told the international community that the was instructed not to attack any civilians and soldiers and they supported us."

She further said that the air strike was carried out in "self-defence" two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, in which as many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

"Armed forces were directed to target only the and return," Swaraj mentioned.

The came down heavily on for not taking any "strong action" against after the 26/11 terror attacks.

"Even after the attack in which as many as 40 persons belonging to 14 countries died, previous Congress-led government did not isolate the neighbouring country," she added.

Swaraj reiterated that the BJP-led government's foreign policy was the reason behind the isolation of at the (OIC) in " had on March 1 protested against the invitation extended to for a meet of the OIC in Abu Dhabi, but the host country, the United Arab Emirates, rebuffed them," she added.

